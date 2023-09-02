Dennis Rodman shows up in AEW, gets booked for All Out

The rumor mill recently indicated that Jeff Jarrett was pitching ideas for former NBA star and nWo member Dennis Rodman to appear at the AEW All Out pay-per-view tomorrow night (Sept. 3) in Chicago’s United Center. And what do you know, that’s exactly what’s happening.

The Worm appeared on tonight’s (Sept. 2) episode of Collision and was immediately interrupted by Jarrett and his cronies. Jarrett recalled their shared history in the nWo before inviting Rodman to join his family.

Jarrett didn’t exactly approach Dennis in the most respectful manner, so he didn’t get the answer he was looking for. Rodman sent Sonjay Dutt flying, and it looked like the NBA legend was about to face a 4-on-1 beatdown.

That is, until The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass made the save. They challenged Jarrett’s crew to fight them tomorrow at All Out in a trios title match, with Dennis Rodman in the corner of the champs. The match was later made official for the Zero Hour pre-show, so Rodman will indeed be at All Out.

The Acclaimed has arrived to the aid of Dennis Rodman and issue a challenge to Jarrett and his family tomorrow night LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllOut!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@dennisrodman | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/rnFCeZL2bS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

Two other matches were added to the pre-show as well, which means AEW is now advertising 13 total matches for tomorrow night.

Here is the current lineup for All Out:

• Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International title • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship • Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita • Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs • FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH world TV title • MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner for the ROH world tag team belts • Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta • Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap Match • Over Budget Battle Royal (pre-show) • Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue vs. Athena, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez (pre-show) • The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh for the AEW trios titles (pre-show)

What do you expect Rodman will do when he is ringside for the AEW world trios match tomorrow at the All Out pre-show? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.