Bryan Danielson makes his shocking return to AEW

On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks vowed to challenge 70-year-old Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a strap match at tomorrow night’s (Sept. 3) All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Starks didn’t waste any time getting in the ring to call out Steamboat to accept his challenge. Steamboat obliged, coming down to the ring with a contract for a strap match of “Ricky Starks vs. The Dragon.”

Starks signed on the dotted line for the match against “The Dragon,” and that’s when he was swerved with the entrance music of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

As Danielson entered the ring and gleefully signed the contract, the live fans appropriately chanted “You fucked up!” at Starks.

Danielson suffered a broken arm over two months ago at Forbidden Door in the main event match against Kazuchika Okada. It sounded like he wouldn’t be cleared until October, so his return tonight for a match at All Out was a pretty huge surprise. His return also helped Chicago forget about being angry over CM Punk’s firing earlier this evening.

Here is the current lineup for All Out:

• Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International title • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship • Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita • Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs • FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH world TV title • MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner for the ROH world tag team belts • Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta • Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap Match

