Tony Khan comments on Punk firing, felt like Punk put his life in danger

Earlier today, AEW officially terminated CM Punk’s contract with the promotion, following an investigation into a backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In last weekend.

Tonight’s (Sept. 2) episode of Collision opened with AEW President Tony Khan addressing the situation:

“Today I had to make one of the toughest decisions of my professional career. Today I terminated Phil Brooks, CM Punk, for cause. This stems from a backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday. The incident was regrettable, and it endangered people backstage. That includes the production staff, the people who help put the show on every week, innocent people who had nothing to do with it. I’ve been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years. I’ve been producing them on this network for nearly four years. Never in all that time have I ever felt, until last Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life, was in danger at a wrestling show. I don’t think anybody should feel that way at work. I don’t think the people I work with should feel that way, and I had to make a very difficult choice today. It came at the recommendation of a discipline committee here in AEW, as well as outside legal counsel, who delivered a unanimous recommendation, and I have followed up on that recommendation. I’m sorry to any fans who are upset by this.”

Despite this unfortunate news, Khan goes on to declare this is the greatest week in AEW history, and tomorrow night’s All Out pay-per-view will be a great show.

