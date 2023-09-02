CM Punk terminated by AEW

AEW announced this afternoon (Sept. 2, 2023) that the company has terminated its employee agreement with CM Punk:

This is stemming from an incident at the AEW pay-per-view All In, when Punk (real name Phil Brooks as mentioned in the press release) had a physical confrontation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry.

That altercation was rumored to have stemmed from Perry making a comment to the camera about using real glass during his All In Zero Hour match with HOOK. That itself was rumored to come from a prior issue Perry had with Punk (and others) about using real glass for a bump in a pre-taped spot.

Tony Khan addressed the fact that there was an incident during the PPV at his press conference, but declined to say any more about it.

According to their statement, AEW investigated the incident and then conferred with their “Discipline Committee,” which is something they apparently have, and outside legal council and came to the conclusion to terminate Punk.

It should be noted that AEW is not presenting this as a mutual parting of ways.

Khan made sure to thank CM Punk for what he had done for AEW’s growth in the statement before stating that it was his decision alone, made for all the others who work for the company.

There will certainly be more to this and we’ll continue to follow this story as it unfolds.