Jim Ross thinks Edge to AEW is ‘a long shot at very, very best’

It’s been eclipsed by real world tragedy and backstage drama, but the issue of Edge’s possible retirement or free agency is still an open one.

The WWE Hall of Famer says he hasn’t decided whether or not his match with Sheamus on the Aug. 18 SmackDown in Toronto was his last. Edge revealed it was the last one on his current contract, which expires sometime in September. Rumors about his heading to AEW to work with friends like Christian Cage and FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler have swirled, but the Rated R Superstar says he has a WWE offer in hand — implying that if he doesn’t hang them up, he’s ready to re-sign with the only wrestling company he’s worked for in more than 20 years.

It hasn’t stopped speculation Edge is AEW-bound when he’s able to be, though. But AEW’s Jim Ross, who happens to be the man who signed him and Christian to the then-WWF back in the 20th century, isn’t putting much stock into that talk. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said while he’d love to have Adam Copeland in the fold, he doesn’t see in happening. And he hasn’t heard much of the reported talk about it backstage at Tony Khan’s company, either.

Asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if the prospect of Edge in AEW is an exciting one, JR replied:

“Of course it is, that’s a no brainer... It’d be great. I haven’t given it much thought. How about Edge and Kenny Omega? Edge and Will Ospreay. There are a million ways to monetize this potential, but I don’t have any inside information, I don’t know if that it’s even feasible. I have heard, through the grapevine, that WWE has an offer on the table for him that’s significant, as it should be. I don’t know. I think it would be a long shot at very, very best that [Edge] comes to work at AEW.”

So it’s just a hunch, but from a well connected person with a long history with Edge. We’ll see if Ross’ instincts are right here in the coming months.