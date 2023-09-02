AEW Collision results, open thread (Sept. 2, 2023): All Out go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Sept. 2) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the United Center in Chicago, which also happens to be hosting tomorrow night’s All Out PPV.

Tonight, as they go head-to-head with WWE Payback (among other things), AEW will put the finishing touches on the build for their own Labor Day weekend event. In the presumed absence of CM Punk, Ricky Starks is challenging 70 year old Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out. And Dennis Rodman will be on hand, for some reason.

We’ll also get the House of Ass’ first Trios titles defense, when The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn take on the remnants of the JAS (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker), and a preview of tomorrow’s eight-man tag when Dax Harwood & Jay White go one-on-one. Plus, we’ll see if The Outcasts can work together after Saraya won the Women’s World title when they take on Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander... and more!

