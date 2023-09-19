Tony Khan praises Jade Cargill, but can’t comment on her or CM Punk

Head honcho Tony Khan is one of several members of Team AEW making appearances and talking to the press in support of their “Grand Slam” event at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium tomorrow (Sept. 20).

During his chat with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Khan was asked about one person who definitely isn’t with AEW any more, and another who doesn’t appear to be.

In the latter instance, that meant Jade Cargill. All signs indicate Cargill wrapped up with AEW after she put over Kris Statlander on last Friday’s Rampage, and is now headed to WWE. Here, TK took the time to put over the former TBS champion, but otherwise didn’t say much:

“Well, Jade had a great match on Friday night on AEW Rampage and it was a great match against Kris Statlander. Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship on Rampage on Friday night and I thought that was a great match. Definitely one of the best matches I’ve seen either of them have. And I thought a really great main event for the show. “As far as Jade goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade’s been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly [is] always welcome in AEW. You know, could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW.”

Both Khan’s kind words and his no comment line up with reports we’ve heard about Cargill’s departure. We can’t compare his answer on CM Punk to much. Because when asked about the star he fired after All In, Khan gave a firmer “no comment” before focusing on some recent AEW accomplishments:

“Well, I can’t really comment on that. I appreciate you asking but I’m very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we’ve been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we’ve ever had and the TV shows have been really strong. We’ve had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it’s all really coming together...”

He’d go one to run down the cards for Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam.

Were you expecting anything else?