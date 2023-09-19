The numbers are in for the Sept. 16 episode of Collision on TNT — the third episode since AEW’s firing of its former star CM Punk, and second since Tony Khan & Bryan Danielson indicated at the post-All Out media scrum that the American Dragon would be featured on Saturday nights.

One week after Danielson teased his retirement, Bryan’s tag match and Dr. Britt Baker challenging for the TBS title were two of the biggest segments advertised for the latest Collision. Sports TV Ratings has viewership for the episode at 467,000, down slightly (< 2%) from the previous week. Among 18-49 year olds, the show’s .15 rating was unchanged from Sept. 9.

None of it was quite as high-profile as the previous week’s Texas/Alabama match-up, but Collision faced plenty of competition from college football last Saturday. Florida’s upset of Tennessee on ESPN was among those that aired directly opposite AEW, and was watched by more than five million with a 1.52 in the demo.

Is this what we can expect from Collision post-Punk during football season? Will that be enough to satisfy AEW’s partners at Warner Bros Discovery?

We shall see. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

