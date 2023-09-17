Miro upset with temptation from hot flexible wife

Last week, we heard from Miro’s hot flexible wife. She made like she was going to go into the management business in AEW because Miro is still caught up with his god and his gold.

We didn’t get an update from her on AEW Collision this week but we did hear from Miro, and he is not a happy fella:

Miro sends an intense message to Powerhouse Hobbs, his Hot and Flexible Wife, and his former God.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ToBeMiro | @TheCJPerry | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/tZ46YNXxEN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2023

“Hobbs, you son of a bitch. You should be thanking The Redeemer right now. I punched you all the way to heaven, stomped you back down to hell, broke your back — but it didn’t make you humble. And for that somewhere down the line we’ll have to meet up again. “But you — at All Out when I was at my weakest, you delivered temptation. My hot and flexible wife. Why, God? Why, why, why? Every time I try to step away from you you do everything to pull me back. I will not bend. It is not my fault that your absence from this world left all these people godless. And now they have hope because they pray to me. And if one of them fools don’t want to be redeemed, I’m gonna package them nice in a pine box and send them your way. “For this is the promise of The Redeemer.”

I remain committed to my take that I do not remotely care where this is going because Miro is so unbelievably good at this.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Collision this week: