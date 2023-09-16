RVD is coming back to AEW

Rob Van Dam showed up in AEW for a couple of Dynamite episodes in early August, where he put over Jungle Boy Jack Perry in an FTW title match.

RVD must have impressed Tony Khan during that time, because AEW has officially announced that his in-ring return is scheduled for next week’s (Sept. 23) episode of Collision at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rob happens to be from Michigan, of course, so he’ll be received as the local hero for his match.

RVD joins a Collision lineup that already has an extreme touch to it in the form of a Texas Death Match. Here’s the current card that AEW is advertising for next Saturday:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White FTR (c) vs. The Workhorsemen for the AEW world tag team titles RVD returns to the ring in his home state

Which jabroni do you think AEW will feed to Rob Van Dam? Give us your predictions in the comments below, Cagesiders.