Britt Baker is not the new TBS champion

The main event of tonight’s (Sept. 16) episode of AEW Collision saw Britt Baker challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS championship. Baker somehow earned this title fight after failing multiple times in her recent pursuit of the AEW women’s world championship. Even so, the AEW commentary team wondered if Britt was the favorite to win tonight given she’s the local hero at State College, Pennsylvania.

Things were going Britt’s way late in the match, where she landed big move after big move, including a Canadian Destroyer, Angel’s Wings, and a curb stomp. But it just wasn’t enough to keep Statlander down for the three count.

Baker eventually applied her Lockjaw finisher and seemingly had the match in hand, but Kris managed to roll over during the move, pinning Britt’s shoulders down to the mat for the three count. The hometown fans were pretty stunned when their hero lost.

Baker showed respect to Statlander after the fight, while Julia Hart looked on from a distance, foreshadowing the next challenger for the TBS belt.

What did you think of Statlander vs. Baker, Cagesiders?