The Young Bucks and Hangman Page are getting a title shot at Grand Slam

AEW’s Grand Slam taping is coming up next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. While rounding out the lineups for Dynamite and Rampage, AEW added a new title match featuring the Hung Bucks.

It happened in a talking segment on tonight’s Collision where Hangman Page and the Young Bucks responded to Mogul Embassy’s challenge by adding championship stakes to the fight:

That gives us the following lineup for Dynamite Grand Slam on Wednesday (Sept. 20):

• MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World championship

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International title

• Ring of Honor World champ Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight champ Eddie Kingston in a Title for Title match

• Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title

• Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

And here is the lineup for the two-hour Rampage Grand Slam on Friday (Sept. 22):

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian & Luchasaurus

• Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Hangman Page & Young Bucks for the ROH world six-man titles

• Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed (c) vs. Dark Order for the AEW world trios titles

There was also a segment on Collision where Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK agreed to team up for a tag match at Grand Slam. AEW later posted a clip on social media that appears to set up a trios match of Cassidy, HOOK, and Kris Statlander vs. Daddy Magic, Anna Jay, and Angelo Parker at Rampage Grand Slam.

How do you feel about the AEW Grand Slam cards, Cagesiders?