AEW confirms Sting tag match for two-hour Rampage Grand Slam

Christian Cage skipped mocking Nick Wayne’s dead dad on Dynamite this week (don’t worry, he still macked on Mama Wayne). Instead, he challenged Nick’s mentor Darby Allin & Allin’s mentor Sting to a rematch of their All In clash... with one change. Rather than filling in for AR Fox as Swerve Strickland’s partner, this time Cage would be teaming with his only friend in the world, Luchasaurus.

That rematch was set for Grand Slam, but not included in the rundown for the Dynamite edition of that show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. But it was confirmed on Rampage last night (Sept. 15) that it will take place on next Friday’s edition of that show, which will tape after the Sept. 20 show in NYC.

It was also confirmed that, like the first two Rampage Grand Slams, the Sept. 22 episode will be two hours.

Christian & Luchasaurus vs. Sting & Darby isn’t going to fill two hours by itself. Nothing else is confirmed for next Friday’s double-sized show, but AEW did have Strickland lay the groundwork for a match between his Mogul Embassy-mates Brian Cage & Gates of Agony and Hangman Page & The Young Bucks.

The Mogul Embassy have some business to settle with the Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page, and have issued a GRAND challenge!



The Bucks saved Page from a Mogul Embassy beatdown on Dynamite. That trios tilt would also serve as part of the build for Swerve vs. Hangman at WrestleDream on Oct. 1.

