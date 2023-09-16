Matt Taven & Mike Bennett bring awareness to a very important cause

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett can be a couple of stooges at times, but they have also shown to have caring hearts. Taven and Bennett have made personal sacrifices to assist Roderick Strong in the Neck Strong movement.

The Kingdom’s concern for necks goes even deeper than that. After defeating Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal on Rampage, Taven and Bennett grabbed the mic to discuss a very serious issue. They spoke about Neck Health Awareness Month. Both were wearing wristbands to honor the cause. Bennett offered advice in dealing with any doubters. Ball up your fist, punch them in the wiener, pull them in, and hit them with the piledriver.

The Kingdom are going after @AdamColePro and #AEW World Champion @The_MJF’s @RingOfHonor World Tag Team Titles!



They also want to make Neck Health Awareness Month a thing.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! @MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/opDKhJNCgG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023

Oh, the Kingdom also have their eyes on taking the ROH tag team titles from Adam Cole and MJF.

Honestly, who can think about wrestling matches when we have the grave plague of neck issues in AEW at the moment. It’s not just Strong. MJF has pain of his own, and Cole might not be the same after Samoa Joe violently choked him out. Dealing with Neck Health Awareness Month and chasing the ROH World Tag Team Championship shows how tenderhearted Taven and Bennett can be by relieving Cole and MJF of that golden burden while battling the struggle of neck pain.

All we need now is a, “Wing Beneath My Wings,” montage for Roddy and the Kingdom. The Kingdom can fly higher than an eagle, for Roderick Strong is the wind beneath their wings.

Neck Health Awareness Month.