Dr. Britt Baker DMD calls her shot at the TBS Championship

AEW is visiting State College, PA for Collision on Saturday night (Sep. 16), and the fans will be receiving the DMD treatment. Britt Baker called her shot at the TBS Championship for the main event in front of her ‘home’ crowd.

Baker demanded the opportunity during a promo on Rampage. Baker addressed what’s next for her career after coming up short in her quest to become a two-time world champ. Since she believes herself to be the definition of championship material, she will make history in a different way. Baker plans to be the first to win the world title and the TBS title.

“I am the definition of CHAMPION material.”



Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D is determined to make history, and has challenged the winner of tonight’s TBS Title Match between Champion Kris Statlander and former Champion Jade Cargill TOMORROW on #AEWCollision!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/yWrRZpX7zK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023

Baker will line up against Kris Statlander. The champ earned a hard-fought win against Jade Cargill in a kick-ass hoss fight on Rampage.

This is a tough contest to predict. Baker has the home advantage wrestling on the campus venue of her alma mater. It would be pretty cool if Penn St. fans did a white out in honor of Baker for the match. (A white out is a custom for the football fans to wear white shirts and create a crazy atmosphere.) Honestly, Baker is a bigger star than Statlander, and that may be a factor with CM Punk out of the mix to carry Saturday night fights. Plus, AEW likes to serve happy endings for the home crowd heroes.

The case in Statlander’s favor starts with building her star power to greater heights. She is coming in fresh off a fantastic win over Jade. Losing the title on the next night to Baker would be pretty deflating, but beating Baker in a hostile environment would be epic. Those back-to-back moments could establish Statlander as a top star. Statlander is also the better wrestler over Baker, and that could be a factor if AEW continues pushing the TBS title as a workhorse belt.

When push comes to shove, I’m picking Statlander to prevail. There has been zero build to this match outside of that promo, so Baker winning at home would be perceived as a cheap pop. AEW is certainly not above doing that, however, I’d like to think they can use this match for a deeper purpose.

The updated lineup for Collision on September 16 includes:

Saturday Night's alright for #AEWCollision!



Two jam-packed hours of action LIVE from State College, PA, starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama; don't miss it pic.twitter.com/hGd2rtyszE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages

FTR (c) vs. Iron Savages Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey

Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno (a win by the Dark Order could earn them a trios title shot)

Andrade vs. Scorpio Sky

Hardys vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

We’ll hear from “Switchblade” Jay White

We’ll hear from Aussie Open

Who are you picking to leave Collision as TBS champion?