Jade Cargill loses what may have been her last match in AEW

Jade Cargill disappeared from AEW television for over three months after losing the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. Jade made her surprise return last weekend on Collision and was immediately booked in a championship rematch on tonight’s (Sept. 15) episode of Rampage.

The commentators said this match would leave no doubt about who right rightful TBS champion is, given that Statlander won the belt via what was tantamount to a fluky Money in the Bank cash-in.

The title match played out like Statlander and Cargill were mirror images of each other, trading power move for power move. Mark Sterling did try to help Cargill at the end, but Statlander countered the Jaded finisher and put Cargill away with Friday night fever for the definitive win. This is only the second time Jade Cargill has ever lost a match in AEW.

With tears in her eyes, Cargill shook hands with the champ and they embraced in a sign of respect. There are a whole lot of rumors going around about Jade possibly finishing up with AEW this week and going to WWE; this sure looked like it could be her farewell.

A tremendous display of respect and sportsmanship between Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander!



