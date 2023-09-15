Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Sept. 15 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Kris Statlander defending the TBS championship against the returning Jade Cargill.

Also on the card: An 8-man tag of The Hardys & Lucha Bros vs. The Butcher, Jeff Jarrett, The Blade, and Jay Lethal. Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed will be in action, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels take on The Kingdom, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 15