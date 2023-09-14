Over two months ago, our Rumor Roundup included a note about AEW possibly making its Montreal debut at the Bell Center on Tuesday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 6. While this was not confirmed at the time, the assumption was that the Tuesday date would be for a taping of Collision, while Wednesday would be the usual combo of Dynamite and Rampage.

AEW has now confirmed this is happening, in the following tweet pushing ticket sales for those two dates:

#AEW is coming to Montreal, QC for the First Time Ever with TWO nights of Televised AEW Action at the @BellCentre!



• Tuesday, December 5

• Wednesday, December 6



Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET

️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/vnNUC025N5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

The events page on AEW’s web site specifically states that Dec. 5 (Tuesday) is for Collision, while Dec. 6 (Wednesday) is for Dynamite and Rampage.

This follows other recent news of an upcoming Dynamite taping in October being moved to a Tuesday night. The Tuesday Dynamite in October is being called “Title Tuesday” and expected to air live on television opposite NXT. However, it’s not clear if that’s also the case for the Tuesday Collision taping in December. AEW’s graphic for the event still says “Saturday Collision,” which could be an indication that it is simply a taped show that will air in its normal time slot on Saturday night later that week.

Do any of our Montreal readers plan to attend AEW Saturday Collision on a Tuesday night in December? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.