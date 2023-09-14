The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Sept. 13) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 888,000 viewers and a .31 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are nearly identical to last week’s 887K and 0.31, respectively.

Dynamite’s numbers have remained steady over the last five weeks, with total viewers ranging between 870K to 890K, and the demo rating landing between 0.30 to 0.32. We’ll see if next week’s Grand Slam event in New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is a big enough deal to move Dynamite’s numbers up from there.

The more interesting ratings story going on this week is NXT closing the gap on Dynamite’s results with Becky Lynch becoming the new women’s champion and producing the best numbers (850K, 0.26) in NXT’s Tuesday night history. It wasn’t quite enough to match Wednesday night Dynamite this time, but that might be changing in a matter of weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

