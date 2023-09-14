It sounds like Jade Cargill is leaving AEW and going to WWE (SPOILERS)

Jade Cargill lost her undefeated streak and TBS championship to Kris Statlander in May at Double or Nothing 2023. Cargill disappeared from AEW television for the next few months, with the rumor mill buzzing about the possibility that she might not return.

Jade’s surprise return happened last weekend (Sept. 9) on Collision, with an angle that made it clear she wanted to win back the TBS title from Statlander. However, plenty of fans were left scratching their heads when the Statlander vs. Cargill title rematch was officially booked for this week’s (Sept. 15) Rampage instead of a bigger show like Grand Slam or WrestleDream.

As you can read about in the Rampage spoilers, Cargill lost the rematch clean and showed Kris respect in the aftermath. Soon after these spoilers got out, Fightful reported the following:

“Jade Cargill is believed to be finishing up with AEW, sources within the company tell Fightful Select Sources within AEW and WWE both believe she’s headed to WWE.”

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer later confirmed this news, stating “I think there’s a very good chance she’s going to WWE.”

While discussing the Rampage match between Statlander and Cargill, Meltzer added the following:

“When Kris won, Jade came off as a babyface, waved to the crowd like she was leaving...people who were there said that it very much felt like she was saying her farewell.”

Meltzer’s co-host Bryan Alvarez heard from people within AEW and WWE about Cargill’s status throughout the day. Here is how he summarized his understanding of the situation:

“The belief by the end of the night was that she is probably done with AEW and likely going to WWE...everyone has this idea that she is gone.”

For what it’s worth, in a recent interview Jade indicated that she loves working for AEW and there is no place she’d rather be.

We’ll bring you more on this story as we have it, Cagesiders.