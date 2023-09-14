AEW rolled into Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 15) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Lucha Bros & The Hardys defeated Jeff Jarrett, The Blade, Jay Lethal, and The Butcher in an 8-man tag team match. Satnam Singh, Penelope Ford, Alex Abrahantes, Kip Sabian, Karen Jarrett, Isiah Kassidy, The Bunny, and Sonjay Dutt were all ringside for this bout. Rey Fenix pinned The Blade to win the match.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) beat Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels in a tag team match, with Daniels taking the fall. The Kingdom cut a promo after the match saying they plan to win the ROH world tag team titles.

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed got the win over The Outrunners & Peter Avalon in a very quick match.

Kris Statlander retained the TBS title with a victory over Jade Cargill. Statlander won clean with her tombstone piledriver finishing move. This was said to be maybe the best match of Cargill’s career. Kris and Jade hugged after the match.

