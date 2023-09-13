AEW WrestleDream gets its second match

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page started a program with one another last week, which set-up the latest match between Page and Swerve’s Mogul Embassy faction-mate Brian Cage on the Sept. 12 Dynamite.

As he’s done every time he and Cage have shared a ring since The Machine beat him on the April 22, 2021 Dynamite, Hangman picked up the victory. Then he challenged Strickland to a match, and Swerve accepted — but said it would be on his terms. The Tacoma, Washington native picked WrestleDream, AEW’s new PPV happening Oct. 1 in Seattle.

With that out of the way, Strickland told Page he was going to have Mogul Embassy tune him up from now until they get to the Emerald City. Hangman’s Elite pals The Young Bucks made sure that didn’t happen too badly this week...

The Young Bucks coming in for the save!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/ACVgJrrqBD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

Strickland joins fellow Washingtonian Bryan Danielson on the WrestleDream card. So far there’s are the only matches booked for Climate Pledge Arena in two-and-a-half weeks:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

• Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Seem like a good start?