MJF just busted out some Steiner Math for Samoa Joe

In 2007, Scott Steiner got a microphone on TNA Impact, and the wrestling world would never be the same again.

Big Poppa Pump used some creative calculus to tell Samoa Joe why he was going to take the World title from him in a match that was also originally going to include Kurt Angle.

Kaz ended up in Angle’s spot, and Joe retained his title. But the promo was such perfection that it’s become part of wrestling lore ever since. You don’t even have to been watching TNA or pro wrestling in general in the aughts to know the “Steiner Math” promo.

AEW World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman is nothing if not a student of the game. Joe isn’t even set as his challenger for next week at Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York [UPDATE: He did end up defeating MJF’s other rival, Roderick Strong, in the main event tonight (Sept. 12) to earn that shot], but Max seems focused on the man he’s brawled with twice in recent weeks. So he reached back into history and ran some numbers for Joe:

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

“Let me make you a promise that is crystal clear: if you wrestle me, I am going to choke you out. I repeat, if you wrestle me, I promise on my life am going to choke you out! And if you don’t believe me, let me get it through your thick fat skull with some simple math. You see normally if you go one-on-one another wrestler, you’ve got a 50/50 chance of winning.

But I’m a genetic freak, and I’m not normal. So you’ve got a 25% at best to beat me.

Then you add my boy Cole watching my back to the mix, your chances of winning drastically go down.

See, at our match at Grand Slam, you’ve got a 33 and 1⁄ 3 chance of winning, but I’ve got a 66 and 2⁄ 3 chance of winning, because everyone in New York knows you can’t beat me.

So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 and 1⁄ 3 chance, minus my 25% chance? You’ve got an 8 and 1⁄ 3 chance of winning at Grand Slam.

But then you take my 75% chance of winning, since we’re wrestling in my home state of New York, and then you add 66 and 2⁄ 3 % chance — I got a 141 and 2⁄ 3 % chance of winning at Grand Slam See Joe, the numbers don’t lie. And they spell disaster for you in Arthur Ashe.”

The numbers don’t lie... except they did when Steiner used them. So, should we bet against MJF’s 141 2/3% chance of winning at Grand Slam?

Let us know what you think, and please show your work.