The big story heading into the 4way AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator on the Sept. 13 Dynamite involved Toni Storm and trouble within The Outcasts. But while she showed up solo, Storm’s entrance still presented her as a part of the team with Saraya & Ruby Soho.

And while they did work together at times, it was babyfaces Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida who had trouble getting on the same page. The other former champ in the match, Nyla Rose, had no allegiance to anyone and was more than happy to Beast Bomb any and everyone.

With all that playing out in the ring, Toni slide into the ring, stacked up Baker, and won the match!

Things remained tense between Hikaru & Britt post-match, but the headline is that Storm will challenge fellow Outcast Saraya for the belt next Wednesday in New York City at Grand Slam. The champ and Ruby Soho addressed the situation, and the signs that Toni doesn’t currently have much time for the real world, in an interview with Renee Paquette following their teammate’s win.

