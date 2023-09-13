Don Callis gives Konosuke Takeshita a new nickname, and a new target

Don Callis promised to unveil his latest “masterpiece” on the Sept. 13 Dynamite, but first he had to gloat about how his man Konosuke Takeshita had beaten Kenny Omega twice in one week at All In and All Out.

That set up Takeshita’s new nickname. In Japanese wrestling, the top star is the “Ace”. But Konosuke is better than guys like Kazuchika Okada and even Antonio Inoki, so from here on out he’s to be known as “The Alpha”.

But that wasn’t the masterpiece, which would also tell us who Takeshita’s next target will be. It seems that beating Omega twice wasn’t enough. Callis wants to take his former protege’s “heart” and that can only mean one person... Kenny’s friend and Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi.

No word yet on when a Takeshita/Ibushi singles showdown will occur, but Don made sure to let that “cuck” Omega know there would be nothing he can do about their plan to butcher and burn his guy.

