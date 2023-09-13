Sonny Kiss on the end of her AEW run: ‘I would beg sometimes to go to TV’

Sonny Kiss was a guest on Busted Open today (Sept. 12), and talked about learning her AEW contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Tony Khan said the AEW original was informed her deal wouldn’t be renewed in late August. Kiss said she was “shocked” when she got the call:

“It’s like a heartbreak, it’s been a little rough because this is everything I’ve ever wanted to do. I worked tirelessly for this not to happen.

In answering a question about Kiss’ status during the post-All Out press conference, AEW’s owner, president & booked indicated that the lack of television time was a factor in the decision — especially when the company’s YouTube shows were ended as part of their deal with Warner Bros Discovery for Collision.

Sonny’s comments on Busted Open confirm she knew that was an issue, and that she did what she could to address it:

“Every single time I got sent to TV, I was there hours before doors opened. I worked my ass off every single week to make sure that this didn’t happen. So, it’s heartbreaking, 100 percent. “I would beg sometimes to go to TV. ‘Can I go just to train with [AEW coach] Dustin [Rhodes], please?’”

The 29 year old is looking forward to being a free agent. Her plan right now is to take as many independent bookings as she can, and see what happens.

One of the things that might happen is an appearance or two on Impact. One of today’s Busted Open co-hosts was Tommy Dreamer, who works on-screen and behind-the-scenes for Impact. He suggested Kiss send him a text after the podcast.