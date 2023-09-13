Dynamite airs tonight (Sept. 13) with a live show from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This is the second episode of Dynamite during the four week build towards WrestleDream, which takes place on October 1.

Jon Moxley has a big problem on his hands

Jon Moxley has had a very busy schedule defending the AEW International title ever since he won it 10 days ago at All Out, and things only get tougher tonight when he puts the belt on the line against Big Bill.

This match came about after Big and Ricky Starks attacked Bryan Danielson over the weekend on Collision. Moxley tried to save his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, but it didn’t work out well for either of them.

It looks like this could be the start of a babyface turn for Moxley. He’ll be the crowd favorite tonight, at the very least, because Dynamite takes place in his hometown of Cincinnati. Big Bill doesn’t typically win singles matches against top stars, but Moxley struggled to beat Action Andretti over the weekend on Collision, so a fluke win can’t be ruled out.

Assuming Mox retains, will former champion Orange Cassidy come out afterwards looking for a title rematch at Grand Slam?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Samoa Joe takes on Roderick Strong tonight in the final match of the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament. The winner challenges AEW World Champion MJF next week in New York City. Joe is the man who put Roderick in a neck brace back in June, but Roddy now has The Kingdom by his side and is looking to break Joe’s back for revenge.

There is a four way women’s match tonight featuring Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose. The winner challenges AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya next week at Grand Slam in New York City. Baker happens to be advertised for an appearance on Saturday’s Collision, but that doesn’t necessarily tell us anything about who will win this match.

Hangman Page was confronted by Swerve Strickland last week, which led to an ambush by Brian Cage. Page and Cage will go at it tonight in what’s being advertised as a rubber match, even though I doubt most fans recall their previous two matches from over two years ago.

That irredeemable piece of garbage Don Callis will reveal his latest masterpiece tonight on Dynamite, revealing Konosuke Takeshita’s next target. But is Kenny Omega simply going to step aside after losing to Takeshita at All Out?

Finally, we will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara tonight before they fight next week at Grand Slam. Will Chris and Sammy be able to resist punching each other in the face for one more week? There happens to be room for more matches on tonight’s card, so perhaps another team will interrupt them for an impromptu bout against Le Sex Gods.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Will TBS Champion Kris Statlander have a response to Jade Cargill’s surprise return to AEW last weekend, perhaps booking a title match for Grand Slam or WrestleDream?

- Nick Wayne wants nothing to do with AR Fox. How will Darby Allin react after the drama between these two guys played a role in Darby’s loss in the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament?

- Speaking of Darby, it might be time for his buddy Sting to make an appearance and set up a tag match for Grand Slam or WrestleDream.

- The Young Bucks also need something to do at Grand Slam. They finally got back in the winner’s column last week on Rampage after losing at both All In and All Out.

- Will ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston mix it up in some form tonight ahead of next week’s title vs. title match?

- FTW Champion HOOK is from New York City, so he’ll almost certainly be involved in Grand Slam as well, although he has yet to begin a new program since Jack Perry was suspended.

- What kind of carny sideshow does Jeff Jarrett have in mind next for AEW with both Grand Slam and WrestleDream right around the corner?

- Where the f*** is Wardlow?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?