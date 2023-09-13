Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Sept. 13) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati as the move towards both next week’s Grand Slam special and Oct. 1’s Wrestledream PPV.

The show will feature Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament for a shot at MJF in Queens, and Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida for the right to take on Women’s champ Saraya at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

We’ll also get Jon Moxley’s latest International title defense, this one against Big Bill. DOn Callis will reveal his next masterpiece — and Konosuke Takeshita’s next target. Hangman Page will go one-on-one with Brian Cage, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 13