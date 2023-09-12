Collision shows signs of life without CM Punk, even against big college football game

The numbers are in for the Sept. 9 episode of Collision on TNT — the All Out fallout show which continued the show’s transition away from being built around the now-fired CM Punk.

PWTorch reports the latest Collision drew an audience of 476,000 total viewers and a .15 rating among 18-49 year olds for TNT. Both are up from the previous week, when the show was up against WWE’s Payback premium live event and the year’s first major weekend of college football. However, the Torch points out the numbers are still behind what Collision was averaging in the three weeks between SummerSlam and Payback last month (503K viewers and a .17 in the demo).

Last Saturday did have plenty of competition from college football, with ESPN’s primetime broadcast of Texas’ win over Alabama finishing first on cable Saturday night with a 2.21 in 18-49 (per SportsTVRatings.com). The numbers for that game could have been bigger; ESPN wasn’t available in approximately 15 million homes on Saturday night due to its parent company Disney’s since resolved standoff cable provider Charter.

Big college football games will be the norm for a while, so we’ll soon find out if some Charter customers watched wrestling in lieu of ESPN on Sept. 9. This weekend ESPN has Florida vs. Tennessee, and that’s just one of several games that will be on opposite Collision.

We’ll let you know how AEW does next Saturday. In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here. For video highlights of the show click here.