Miro’s hot flexible wife is going to go her own way in AEW

This is normally a space I would reserve to post the latest greatness from Miro. But he wasn’t on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, and so I cannot. But someone close to him was, and she had something important to say about him.

His hot flexible wife.

I call her that because, well, that’s what he calls her and what she calls herself here. It’s also because AEW has yet to give her a name on television. But it sure sounds like they’re going to need to after this:

“Oh Miro, you really want to go down this path? I respect that but I’m going to have to go down mine!



At #AEWAllOut, Miro’s hot and flexible wife made her shocking debut!



Now she has a message for her husband!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheCJPerry | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/IsgHhV5Wol — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

“I was your first casualty on your righteous road. You see, you left me. You said you weren’t going to return until you got gold. Miro, when you lost the TNT championship you lost yourself. Last week at All Out, all I wanted to do was surprise you and prove that I have your back and that I would help you become champion again. “God, you were so stubborn. And not the good stubborn, the bad stubborn. You know, now that I think about it you truly have forsaken your god, your gold, and your hot flexible wife. Oh, Miro. Do you really want to go down this path? I respect that. But I’m going to have to go down mine. “God, I’m so torn. So torn. I am so torn. I sat on the sidelines for two years tearing myself down, breaking myself apart, and asking myself do I have what it takes. And every fabric of my being is yelling ‘don’t leave until you find out!’ “I once was the coldest manager in all of wrestling, and I think I want to do it again.”

Oh boy.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Collision this week: