Darby Allin says he really messed his spine up at All In

Darby Allin took some nasty bumps as he & Sting won their Coffin Match against Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage at All In last Sunday (Aug. 27), including not one but two Coffin Drops where he landed back-first on the coffin.

Those spots looked painful, but a lot of things Allin does in wrestling matches — and quite a few of the things he does for fun outside them — look painful. The All In bumps may have been a little more painful, though.

While promoting his TNT title match with Luchasaurus* for All Out this Sunday (Sept. 3), Darby told CBS Chicago’s Jackie Kostek:

“I’m not 100%. We had a show in London — biggest wrestling show of all time, 81,000+ people, but I actually really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday for my championship match... My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.”

To recuperate, Sting’s partner is “chillin” and enjoying Chicago. Asked if there’s anyway he’ll miss All Out, Allin replied:

“No, I can touch my toes still, so I’m good.”

He won’t be able to chill on Sunday, so... guess we’ll see how his spine feels after facing Luchasaurus.