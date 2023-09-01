AEW announces (checks notes) Dennis Rodman will appear on Collision

There was some talk last week about AEW trying to bring in basketball legend and former Hollywood Hogan tag partner Dennis Rodman in for their All Out PPV in Chicago this Sunday (Sept. 3). Rodman won three of his five NBA titles while playing with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls. That, combined that with his work with WCW in the 1990s and long history of being as over-the-top as almost any pro wrestler ever has been, apparently justified the move from AEW’s perspective.

We heard it wasn’t going to happen, but that was before Tony Khan found himself potentially putting on a CM Punk-free show in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Now, it seems they’ve at least lined Rodman up for something this weekend, vaguely announcing Rodzilla will be in the building when Collision hits the United Center tomorrow night.

What will happen when the unpredictable @NBA Hall Of Famer #theWorm @dennisrodman returns to the @UnitedCenter, TOMORROW when Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Chicago?!?



Don't miss Saturday Night Collision LIVE!

8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!



https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/kVYzCFX9ZI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2023

The wording could mean he just smiles and waves from the seats, but fact they’re calling attention to it to this agree suggests something more. Will that “more” continue on to Sunday’s PPV, also at the United Center?

We shall see.