Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Sept. 1 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features The Butcher & The Blade, The Hardys, Dark Order, Gates of Agony, Aussie Open, The Righteous, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth, Best Friends, Darius Martin & Action Andretti, and The Outrunners in a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine Ring of Honor Tag Team champions Adam Cole & MJF’s challengers for All Out on Sunday.

Also on the card: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale taking on Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie and El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne battling Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco in tag action, Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 1