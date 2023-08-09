Sting returns to set-up a match at All In

Last Wednesday, Swerve Strickland & AR Fox cemented their alliance by heading to Seattle to send a message to Darby Allin by bloodying up Allin’s young protege Nick Wayne.

In true supervillain style, Strickland & Fox rolled into the Aug. 9 Dynamite with the rest of Mogul Embassy to brag about their evil deed.

"The Mogul Embassy is above the law."



"The Mogul Embassy is above the law."

Darby wasn’t going to let that go, and showed up to not only confront them about their actions, but to dispute AR’s accusation that he’d abandoned his old friend & trainer after finding success in AEW. But he was also there to let Swerve & his whole squad know that Wayne isn’t his only friend.

For the first time since he broke his mouth diving off a ladder back in June, it was STING!

Rocking a slightly Jokerfied version of his facepaint, The Icon busted Strickland in the chops with his bat, then pointed at the sign for All In hanging in the corner of the arena.

No word on exactly what the match is just yet, but Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Sting seems like a good starting guess. CORRECTION: I just missed it during a very newsy episode of Dynamite. It was announced on the broadcast that those two teams will face off in a Coffin Match:

Sunday, August 27#AEWAllIn

London @wembleystadium

6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT



COFFIN MATCH@swerveconfident & @ARealFoxx vs. @DarbyAllin & @Sting



As announced on #AEWDynamite, on the biggest stage in wrestling, Swerve & Fox will face Sting & Darby in a Coffin Match!



️… pic.twitter.com/uETC7fDI0K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

