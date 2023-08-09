One of the most entertaining stories in pro wrestling continued to entertain during the Aug. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.

First, we got another “night out” vignette featuring brochachos Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole. MJF wasn’t excited to learn his Better Than You BAY BAY tag partner planned a trip to a trampoline park for them, but he did find something to do — lighting kids up in dodgeball. Cole didn’t approve, but then they ran into one young lady he thought needed a ball upside the head.

To celebrate their Main Event Match at #AEWAllIn on Sunday, August 27, LIVE on PPV from @wembleystadium in London, UK#AEW World Champ @The_MJF & @AdamColePro are partying at a TRAMPOLINE PARK!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UZHve9BmuM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

Later in the show, Friedman and Cole hit the ring. Max continued to feel his way through playing a fan favorite, praising the Ohio crowd but misinterpreting his friend’s intentions and launching into a promo battle for their World title match at All In on Aug. 27 in Wembley Stadium (this did give us a very good line about Cole being so skinny and pale that if this was the 1980s, Hulk Hogan would have tried to snort him).

But what Cole really wanted was to propose that after failing to take the AEW World Tag title from FTR, BTYBB should go after the Ring of Honor belts. And the ROH legend wants them to do that on the Zero Hour pre-show before All In!

Max usually drives a soldering iron into the face of people who suggest he wrestle twice a year, let alone twice in one night. But he does love a cheap pop, and Columbus convinced him to go for it.

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Titles!

Is this really happening?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/guo7Fm0sk8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

It’ll still take the acceptance of the titleholders, Aussie Open. And Tony Khan’s approval. It’ll also require that Cole & Friedman don’t implode. And when MJF roasted Roderick Strong for again taking issue with Adam’s friendship with Max, their partnership almost dissolved again.

Strong left in the arms of The Kingdom, who could factor into an ROH Tag title program. How much will Cole being torn between an old and new friend factor into the AEW World title one?

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.