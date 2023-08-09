Jack Perry needed all the FTW rules to beat RVD

AEW brought back Rob Van Dam to challenge Jungle Bo y Jack Perry on the Aug. 9 AEW Dynamite. It stemmed from Perry beating HOOK for the FTW title, and proceeding to run down all things ECW.

And the 52 year old Whole F’n Show showed that he still knows how to get EXTREME...

... and after putting Perry through a table at ringside, had done everything he could to win a belt he never captured while ECW existed.

But unfortunately a chair had already knocked referee Bryce Remsburg out cold, so there was no one there to count three after the Five Star Frog Splash. By the time Aubrey Edwards ran in, the champ had recovered enough to kick out.

Everything that led up to that was legal under FTW rules, so the low blow Perry hit RVD with while he pleaded with Edwards was too. He sent Van Dam into a chair set-up in the corner, and pinned him with a school boy to escape with his belt.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.