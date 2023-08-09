FTR vs. Young Bucks III is official for All In

Once upon a time, The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys was a match that could have main event-ed a PPV.

In 2023, with Jeff Hardy working his way back from his latest DUI-related absence, it was prelude to announcing a bigger match that — while it won’t main event All In, is one of the biggest set for Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27.

First, the match. The Hardys still know how to work a fun match, and get a crowd eating out of the palm of their hands. But as expected, Matt Hardy took a BTE Trigger and a pin before a mutual show of respect with Matt & Nick Jackson of The Bucks.

Afterwards, Nick called for a microphone and no sooner uttered the name of Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler’s team than FTR appeared. It only took two words to make it official... “All In”. Harwood & Wheeler raised their AEW World Tag titles in the air, and it’s on!

Sunday, August 27#AEWAllIn

London @wembleystadium

6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT@AEW World Tag Team Title Match@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@youngbucks



As announced tonight on #AEWDynamite, on the biggest stage in pro wrestling,

FTR will defend the World Tag Team Title vs Young Bucks! pic.twitter.com/5CZ1Zp36Vp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2023

This is the second official match for the historic show in London, joining MJF vs. Adam Cole for MJF’s AEW World championship. Samoa Joe has also challenged CM Punk, but that’s not official yet.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.