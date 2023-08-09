Dynamite airs tonight (Aug. 9) with a live show from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. This is the seventh episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards All In, which takes place on August 27.

The Young Bucks now have a clear path to becoming the greatest tag team of all-time

Now that Matt and Nick Jackson are re-signed with AEW long-term, they want to get away from the trios division and focus on tag team gold. That starts tonight with a tag match against Matt and Jeff Hardy, who are also looking to become champions now that Jeff is back in AEW.

When the Young Bucks and The Hardys set this match up last week, it was presented as a way to determine the best brother tag team of all-time. However, later in the week, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR challenged the Bucks to a match at All In London at Wembley Stadium to determine the best tag team of all-time.

In issuing that challenge, AEW probably gave away the winner of tonight’s match. The Bucks aren’t going to lose to Matt and Jeff Hardy if the idea is for them to challenge FTR for the belts at All In while trying to cement themselves as the best tag team in the history of pro wrestling.

Regardless, the Young Bucks are two steps away from becoming the greatest tag team of all time, at least in AEW kayfabe. All they have to do is beat The Hardys tonight to become the best brother tag team ever, and then go on to beat FTR for the AEW world tag team titles at All In to become the GOAT.

Let’s see if they can do it.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

FTW Champion Jack Perry puts the unrecognized gold on the line tonight against Rob Van Dam. This match came about after Perry dumped all over ECW and threatened to kick Jerry Lynn’s ass. RVD has indicated he may retire the belt if he wins it, so Jungle Jack better make sure he resorts to whatever slimy tactic he has to in order to retain it. Will former champion HOOK be around to confront Perry after the match?

Hikaru Shida won the AEW women’s world championship last week on the 200th episode of Dynamite. She’s already defending the gold tonight against Anna Jay. Will Saraya or Britt Baker come out afterwards to challenge Shida to a title match at Wembley Stadium?

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) won a brutal Parking Lot Fight last week on Rampage against the Best Friends. Their reward for surviving that war is a match tonight against the Lucha Bros. Will AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy continue his recent aggressive streak by running in to take the fight to Moxley?

The Jericho Appreciation Society has a meeting tonight, and attendance is mandatory. Lots of group members aren’t happy with Chris Jericho for considering Don Callis’ offer to join his family. That frustration grew even more last week when Callis smashed Daniel Garcia in the face with a baseball bat so that Jericho could take advantage of the situation and pin him. Will the rest of the group issue an ultimatum to Chris tonight regarding the future of JAS?

We are going to hear tonight from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF. These two best friends are headlining All In against each other in a match for MJF’s gold. Will The Kingdom (and Roderick Strong?) show up to pick a fight with the most popular tag team in AEW?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Young Bucks are probably fighting FTR at All In, but that leaves fellow Elite members Kenny Omega and Hangman Page looking for something to do at Wembley Stadium. Will AEW give us some clues tonight as to what that might be? Could it involve Konosuke Takeshita and/or a new member of the Don Callis family?

- Swerve Strickland and AR Fox left Nick Wayne in a pool of his own blood at the Buddy Wayne Academy last week. Darby Allin might want to give Sting a call to help him deal with Swerve’s Mogul Embassy.

- Which new random tag team will Keith Lee join up with in the coming weeks as he still doesn’t get a singles match against Swerve?

- Some of the matches this Saturday on Collision include House of Black defending the AEW world trios titles against CM Punk & FTR, and Willow Nightingale teaming up with TBS Champion Kris Statlander to take on Diamante & Mercedes Martinez. There could be some pre-taped promos tonight hyping up these fights.

- We still don’t know what’s going on with Daddy Ass’ abrupt retirement. The Acclaimed are in action on Collision this week, so we might not get any more answers until then.

- Where the f*** is Wardlow?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?