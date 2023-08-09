Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Aug. 9) at 8 pm ET on TBS.
AEW is in Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena for tonight’s show, which features a tag team match between the Young Bucks and The Hardys.
Also on tonight’s card: Rob Van Dam challenges Jack Perry for the FTW championship, Hikaru Shida defends the AEW women’s world championship against Anna Jay, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros, the Jericho Appreciation Society has a mandatory meeting, we’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole, the latest build to the All In pay-per-view, and more!
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...