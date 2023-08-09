Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Aug. 9) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW is in Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena for tonight’s show, which features a tag team match between the Young Bucks and The Hardys.

Also on tonight’s card: Rob Van Dam challenges Jack Perry for the FTW championship, Hikaru Shida defends the AEW women’s world championship against Anna Jay, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros, the Jericho Appreciation Society has a mandatory meeting, we’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole, the latest build to the All In pay-per-view, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 9