AEW All In sells more tickets than Hogan vs. Andre at WrestleMania 3

AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium is scheduled for later this month on Sunday, Aug. 27.

It became clear shortly after the show was announced that a ridiculously large number of tickets were going to be sold and records were going to be broken.

One such milestone was achieved over the weekend, as noted by F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer:

All In’s ticket advance yesterday surpassed the final number of the famous Hogan vs. Andre WrestleMania III attendance at the Pontiac Silverdome. It is now fourth place on the all-time list of paid shows, six if you include the two shows in North Korea.

WWE has history of misleading or lying to its viewers about attendance numbers for their major events. In fact, the promotion did it again just a couple days ago at SummerSlam, where their phony announced number of 59,000+ is way higher than the actual paid attendance figure of 51,477, per WrestleTix.

The most famous example of a disputed WWE attendance figure is the 93,173 that they frequently cite for Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3. Per The Observer, the actual paid attendance for that event was closer to 80,709. All In ticket sales passed the latter number up this weekend.

How much higher up the charts will ticket sales climb for All In? The show will be headlined by MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW world championship. Some other matches that have been teased include CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe and FTR vs. Young Bucks. AEW has about three weeks left to build the rest of the card and sell even more tickets in the process.