AEW All In 2023 match card, rumors: Brochachos collide

AEW is heading to Wembley Stadium in London for All In. The August 27 PPV has one official match at the moment.

Brochachos are set to collide as MJF honored his word to gift a world title shot to Adam Cole.

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Sunday, August 27

6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT



AEW World Title Match

vs@AdamColePro



As announced on AEW Dynamite 200, AEW World Champion MJF will defend the title vs Adam Cole!

Collision provided fuel for two more likely bouts.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks

FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

FTR issued a challenge to the Young Bucks for the rubber match to cement their legacy as the greatest tag team of all-time.

FTR issued the challenge: "80,000 people. The biggest match of our career. What do you say?" FTR have issued the challenge to the Young Bucks for AEW All In in London.

Samoa Joe and CM Punk have too much history for their rivalry to end on a roll-up. Joe wants another round.

"A roll-up is not good enough for our legacy!'



ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe just challenged CM Punk to a match at AEW All In!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/xodpAtN9zE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2023

That’s pretty much it for the All In card so far with three weeks of television remaining before the PPV. Everything else is a guessing game at this point, so let’s get to guessing.

We have to start with the champions.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida

Hikaru Shida AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black

House of Black TNT Championship: Luchasaurus wrestling for Christian Cage

Luchasaurus wrestling for Christian Cage TBS Championship: Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander FTW Championship: Jack Perry

Hikaru Shida is fresh off winning the women’s world title from Toni Storm. A rematch could be in order or perhaps Outcasts mate Saraya steps in as the home talent in the UK. Orange Cassidy’s road as a fighting champion appears to be heading toward Jon Moxley. The House of Black and Kris Statlander are in the same boat with no obvious challengers encroaching on their territory for the PPV. Luchasaurus and Jack Perry might be idle for the event. Christian Cage’s right hand of destruction has a date with Darby Allin at All Out in Chicago on September 3. Jack Perry seems to be on course to run through ECW legends. Rob Van Dam is on tap for Dynamite. No UK wrestlers jump out to mind as ECW veterans for Jungle Boy to smash at All In. An FTW rematch with Hook could be the case, but that contest also makes sense for Grand Slam in New York City on September 20.

Moving on to the top stars of AEW.

Kenny Omega has to be on the card. Rekindling the Don Callis betrayal would make sense. Hangman Page is milling around as well. Perhaps Omega and Hangman compete in tag team action against Konosuke Takeshita and Chris Jericho. Jericho may be busy elsewhere on the show with rumors of a clash against Will Ospreay.

Sting needs to be in the UK if he is healed. The story direction would point to the Icon backing up Darby Allin and Nick Wayne in a fight against Swerve Strickland, AR Fox, and Brian Cage. The Hardys still have drawing power as attractions. Wrestling the Lucha Bros for the first time in AEW would be worthwhile. Eddie Kingston should be free of NJPW obligations by that point, so he deserves a spot to make the crowd rumble with excitement.

If Saraya doesn’t challenge for gold, a rematch with Dr. Britt Baker DMD makes sense. There could even be a run-in from Jamie Hayter for the UK pop to stop Outcasts interference if the former champ is healthy enough for that spot.

Adding UK flavor to the card could bring PAC, Kip Sabian, and Anthony Ogogo. PAC is reportedly injured, but it’s not clear for how long. The Bastard could run back the ROH world title bout with Claudio Castagnoli. It would be cool if AEW could open the Forbidden Door for special appearances from Nick Aldis and Davey Boy Smith Jr. in some sort of match.

What is your guess for the final card at All In?