Midnight Express’ Dennis Condrey passes torch to FTR as greatest tag team in world

When it comes to tag team wrestling, Dennis Condrey is an expert. He won numerous championships in the territories as one-half of the Midnight Express in the 1980s. Condrey was in the house Saturday night to observe FTR retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship on Collision. After the show, FTR and CM Punk called Condrey to the ring to show their respect for paving the way in this business. Condrey repaid the praise by passing the torch to FTR as the greatest tag team in the world.

AEW published the video as a post-show extra. The segment is a little all over the place, but it is interesting to see legends mingle with present stars. Plus, you get to see Punk wearing an Indiana Jones hat. As Punk said, it’s important to show the future the people that paved the way for the current generation of wrestlers. Dax Harwood got emotional discussing the sacrifices Condrey made, so that FTR has the benefits today. Condrey was tired of arguing and put over FTR as the best tag team in the world.

If you are curious or yearning for a taste of the Midnight Express, here is the duo of Condrey and Bobby Eaton managed by Jim Cornette competing against the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in 1984.

Where you do you rank FTR among current tag teams in wrestling? Where do you place them on the all-time list?