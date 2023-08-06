He denigrated the late Luke Perry while lewdly propositioning his son’s mother while beefing with Jungle Boy. Ran down Wardlow’s deceased father during their TNT title feud... and beat up Brock Anderson to send a message to Arn as a Father’s Day gift.

Compared to all that, carrying around the belt that Luchasaurus beat Wardlow for and claiming it as his own is light work for Christian Cage. Time to step it up. But the dad thing is kind of played out, and Swerve Strickland took it to a level that will be hard to top on last week’s Dynamite.

So what does Christian do? On Collision last night (Aug. 5), he brought his daughter to work. And when young Ms. Cage, who should be somewhere around ten years old now, wanted to hold daddy’s TNT belt, he scolded her for not having won it before sending her back to her mother... and then telling security to kick her out of the arena for lack of credentials.

"I am the TNT Champion now and forever!"



- Christian Cage, alongside TNT Champion Luchasaurus.



"I am the TNT Champion now and forever!"

- Christian Cage, alongside TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

The man’s a menace. A wonderful, wonderful menace.

Christian’s kiddo was there because Cage realized he’s a role model, which was a segue into pointing out that Darby Allin’s a poor one for 18 year old Nick Wayne (the victim of Swerve’s dead dad offensive last Wednesday). Crossover with their feud coming up? Christian, Swerve & AR Fox vs. Sting, Darby & Nick at All In?

Imagine the heinous $#!+ Strickland & Cage can wreak together.

Let us know what you think in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the Aug. 5 episode of Collision.

