Samoa Joe challenges CM Punk to a match at All In

CM Punk used a roll up to eliminate Samoa Joe from last month’s Owen Hart tournament. After the match was over, Joe lured CM in for a handshake and then choked him out. That angle left open the possibility of a rematch between Joe and Punk on a bigger stage.

After Joe squashed Serpentico in seconds during tonight’s (Aug. 5) episode of Collision, he cut a promo on Punk and challenged him to one more match at All In London at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27:

"A roll-up is not good enough for our legacy!'



ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe just challenged the #RealWorldChampion CM Punk to a match at #AEWAllIn!



Samoa makes a compelling case for Punk to accept the fight. Not only does their legacy in the ring together deserve better than a fluky roll-up finish, but if CM doesn’t respond fast enough, well, Joe is gonna kill him.

Punk happens to be teaming up with FTR to challenge House of Black for the AEW world trios titles next week on Collision, so don’t be surprised if Joe follows through on his threat at the end of that match.

