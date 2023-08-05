AEW world trios titles don’t change hands opposite SummerSlam

Tonight’s (Aug. 5) episode of Collision went head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam 2023. With that in mind, AEW made sure to load up their Saturday night card up with four title matches. With that many championship matches in one broadcast, there would surely be at least one title change, right?

Let’s find out.

The AEW world tag team titles did not change hands in the first title match of the night.

The TBS title did not change hands in the second title match of the night.

The third championship match of the night saw House of Black defend the AEW world trios titles against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson.

This looked like a very one-sided match on paper, but the babyfaces helped their chances by banning Julia Hart from ringside, per the Dealer’s Choice stipulation of the House Rules.

It ultimately did not matter, though, as Brody King tossed Darius into a kick from Malakai Black, and that was all she wrote.

The level of competition steps up in a big way for House of Black next week. AEW announced they will defend the trios titles against CM Punk and FTR. Maybe we’re getting a title change after all, folks.

