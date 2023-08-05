The TBS championship doesn’t change hands opposite SummerSlam

Tonight’s (Aug. 5) episode of Collision went head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam 2023. With that in mind, AEW made sure to load up their Saturday night card up with four title matches. With that many championship matches in one broadcast, there would surely be at least one title change, right?

Let’s find out.

The AEW world tag team titles did not change hands in the first title match of the night.

The second championship match of the night saw Kris Statlander defend the TBS championship against Mercedes Martinez.

Kris prepared for the match on yesterday’s Rampage by doing squats with Renee Paquette on her shoulders. That training method worked out quite well for the champ, as she dodged Mercedes’ Brass City Sleeper and rolled her up for the win.

Mercedes was a sore loser and attacked Statlander after the match. That prompted Diamante to run down to the ring and...join Mercedes in beating the crap out of the champ.

Willow Nightingale put a stop to all that with a run-in of her own:

It looks like we may be heading to a tag match of Willow & Kris vs. Diamante & Mercedes.

Catch up on our Collision live blog right here.