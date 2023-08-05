FTR challenge Young Bucks at Wembley Stadium to determine the best team of all time

FTR are on a hell of a run as the current AEW world tag team champions. They’ve especially shined in recent weeks with a win against Bullet Club Gold in a 58 minute two out of three falls match, and following that up with a victory over fan favorites MJF and Adam Cole.

But Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler aren’t content with being the best tag team in wrestling today. They want to prove they are the greatest tag team of all-time. With that in mind, after defeating Big Bill and Brian Cage on tonight’s Collision, FTR laid down a challenge for the Young Bucks at All In London at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27:

If Matt and Nick Jackson accept the challenge, this will be the rubber match between these two teams, and AEW will promote it as the match that determines the greatest tag team ever.

Matt and Nick probably first have to beat The Hardys next week on Dynamite, though.

Are you hyped up to see FTR vs Young Bucks III at the biggest wrestling show of 2023? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.