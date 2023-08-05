AEW world tag team titles don’t change hands opposite SummerSlam

Tonight’s (Aug. 5) episode of Collision went head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam 2023. With that in mind, AEW made sure to load up their Saturday night card up with four title matches. With that many championship matches in one broadcast, there would surely be at least one title change, right?

Let’s find out.

The first championship match of the night saw FTR defend the AEW world tag team titles against Big Bill and Brian Cage. Bill and Cage are gigantic men who have continued their awesome partnership stemming from the Blind Eliminator tournament, but FTR vowed to prove they are the best team in the world, regardless of size.

The champs lived up to their word. Big and Brian put in a hell of an effort, including crazy moves like this:

Even so, FTR persevered and won with the Shatter Machine on Cage.

Dax and Cash remain the AEW world tag team champions heading into All In London at Wembley Stadium.

