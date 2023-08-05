AEW Collision results, live blog (Aug. 5, 2023): CM Punk Real World title defense

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Aug. 5) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tonight, as they go head-to-head with WWE SummerSlam, CM Punk will defend his “Real” World championship against Ricky Starks! Plus, FTR is back in action with their AEW Tag belts on the line against Big Bill & Brian Cage, while Kris Statlander faces Mercedes Martinez in a TBS title tilt. Plus, we’ll hear from The Acclaimed for the first time since Billy Gunn’s retirement tease.... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 5