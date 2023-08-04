Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a Parking Lot Fight between Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta).

Also on the card: Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian and The Blade & The Butcher, Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue, AR Fox & Swerve Strickland in tag team action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 4